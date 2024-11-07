New Growth Impulse For Stocks
Date
11/7/2024 2:10:29 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Indices
A trio of key US indices hit all-time highs on the rally following the announcement of the presidential election results. The Nasdaq100 hit new highs for the first time in 84 trading sessions, while the S&P500 and Dow Jones have not done so in less than three weeks.
MENAFN07112024000156011031ID1108862715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.