Inaugural 'Doha Photography Festival' To Launch Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of its cultural season activities, the of Culture announced that the inaugural 'Doha Photography Festival' will begin today, on the opposite side Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal.

Eight international companies specialised in photography cameras are participating in the festival, which will run through November 13. The festival will feature a group of individual and collective exhibitions, old photos and 'antique' cameras, in addition to a place designated for displaying photos.

The festival also features a main theatre where lectures and seminars will be presented by international photographers, in addition to workshops and interactive platforms for the public.