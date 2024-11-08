عربي


Inaugural 'Doha Photography Festival' To Launch Today

11/8/2024 2:18:42 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of its cultural season activities, the Ministry of Culture announced that the inaugural 'Doha Photography Festival' will begin today, on the opposite side Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal.

Eight international companies specialised in photography cameras are participating in the festival, which will run through November 13. The festival will feature a group of individual and collective exhibitions, old photos and 'antique' cameras, in addition to a place designated for displaying film photos.

The festival also features a main theatre where lectures and seminars will be presented by international photographers, in addition to workshops and interactive platforms for the public.

The Peninsula

