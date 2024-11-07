Esaote Group To Establish Advanced Ultrasound Manufacturing Unit In Noida Under 'Make In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Noida, Nov 7 (KNN) Italian medical imaging pioneer, Esaote Group, announced plans to establish a cutting-edge unit in Noida's Sector 60 as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

This strategic move will see Esaote producing its highly advanced ultrasound systems on Indian soil, bolstering India's reputation in high-tech healthcare manufacturing.

The upcoming facility, according to Dheeraj Nasa, Esaote Group's Country Business Director, will manufacture Esaote's flagship ultrasound lines, including the MyLabTM A, MyLabTM E, and a series of compact portable ultrasound systems.

“Our Noida facility will showcase a comprehensive range of ultrasound products proudly labeled as 'Made in India',” Nasa said, highlighting the company's commitment to quality and the growth of indigenous manufacturing.

Esaote Group CEO, Franco Fontana, emphasized that the product lines to be manufactured at the Noida site are the culmination of extensive research and development efforts by Esaote's global R&D teams.

“These ultrasound systems represent the latest in Esaote's technological innovation, blending precision and ease of use to meet modern healthcare needs,” Fontana stated.

The new facility will soon be ready for market launch, pending the completion of regulatory and quality assurance processes, marking a significant milestone in Esaote's 40-year history and reinforcing its commitment to expanding in India.

The move aligns with the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative, intended to position India as a manufacturing hub for high-tech industries.

Esaote's entry into local manufacturing is expected to reduce costs, increase access to advanced medical imaging in India, and contribute to healthcare innovation on a global scale.

(KNN Bureau)