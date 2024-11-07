Jordanian Startups Win Top Prizes In "Airport Innovation Days Competition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - Three Jordanian startups ADADK, LYNEports, and Salam secured the top 3 places, respectively, in the "Airport Innovation Days" competition, held in Amman.The international competition, launched by Groupe ADP - one of the world's leading airport operators and Airport International Group's (AIG) majority shareholder - and Sifted (backed by the Times), targeted innovative startups focused on transforming the future of airports and mobility through groundbreaking solutions.The competition invited global startups to submit ideas, aimed at improving the airport experience, with a special focus on sustainability and operational efficiency.According to an AIG statement on Thursday, the three winning Jordanian companies will have the opportunity to present their innovations at the Paris finals. In addition, they will receive media exposure through "Sifted," with the support of the Financial Times.The awards ceremony, which featured 13 startup presentations, honored innovations in four main categories: "Green Airport," aimed at decarbonizing airport operations; "Passenger Experience," focused on enhancing traveler comfort; "Airport Operations," for improving facility management; and an "Open Category," recognizing original ideas that enhance the overall airport experience.The judging panel featured esteemed figures, including Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller; Groupe ADP Director of Innovation, Alban Negret; Managing Director - Edgo CEO and Airport International Group Board Member, Omar M. Masri; Airport International Group IT Director, Omar Abu Hazeem; and Propeller Managing Director, Tambi Jalouqa.Devillier emphasized that the competition was designed to foster innovation and collaboration within the airport industry. He stated, "we aim to offer practical support and connect startups to essential resources, expertise and industry leaders, empowering them to bring impactful, real-world solutions to aviation."He also highlighted the AIG's commitment to supporting Jordan's entrepreneurial ecosystem, particularly in areas like decarbonization, operational efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.In conjunction with the announcement of the winning companies, a panel discussion titled "Sky's the Limit: Innovating the Future of Airports" was held. The discussion, featuring notable figures from the startup ecosystem such as AB Ventures Managing Director Faisal Hakki, int@j Chief Programs Officer Ziad Almasri, Oasis500 CEO Luma Fawaz, and Quill World CEO Aladdin Khalaileh, explored emerging trends in airport technology and the passenger experience.