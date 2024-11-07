Peru Arrests Country's Football Boss As Part Of Criminal Investigation Into Fraud

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Lima, Peru: Peruvian arrested the head of the country's federation Thursday as part of an investigation into fraud, extortion, money laundering and other crimes.

Agustín Lozano is the second Peruvian football boss to be detained since 2018 when his predecessor was investigated for his alleged role in two murders for which he was later absolved.

Lozano was escorted handcuffed into a police vehicle outside his home in the capital, Lima, as several journalists stood by. He promised to clear up any misunderstanding and asked that the public reserve judgements. Six other people were also arrested.

A prosecutor overseeing the case told local radio that Lozano has been under investigation for over a year. Although he has not been criminally charged, authorities ordered his arrest because they deemed he is a flight risk and could obstruct their investigation.

Lozano has had run-ins with the law before. In 2023, prosecutors sought his arrest as part of an embezzlement investigation from his days as mayor of the northern city of Chongoyape.

Under Lozano's leadership, Peru's national football team is in second to last place among South American men's teams seeking to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.