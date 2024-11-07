Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Sopore

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) A gunfight started on Thursday between hiding terrorists and the security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Officials added that following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists hiding inside the Panipora locality of Sopore, a joint operation was launched.

"When the security forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they fired indiscriminately. The security forces returned the fire triggering an encounter that is now underway. A group of two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped," they said.

Security forces have increased operations against the terrorists in the recent past following several attacks carried out by the terrorists.

Two terrorists were killed during the last 48 hours, one in the Lolab area of Kupwara district and another in the Ketsun forests of Bandipora district by the security forces.

Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the worker's camp of an infrastructure project company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

The killings of nine civilians and three army soldiers in the two attacks on Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned.

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that those involved in these two terror attacks would have to pay a huge price.

He added that every drop of civilian bloodshed will be avenged.

Sopore area has been the hotbed of separatist sentiments in the past and terrorists of various outfits had been operating there for many years after 1990.

As the security forces continued their relentless pursuit against terrorism, Sopore also turned a new page by returning to the mainstream by voting in large numbers during the recently conducted Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.