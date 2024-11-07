FLACK GLOBAL METALS EXECUTES FIRST OPTIONS TRADE IN EUROPEAN HOT ROLLED STEEL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM), a diversified specializing in the buying, selling, manufacturing, trading and investing in flat rolled steel, announced today the execution of the first

European hot rolled steel options trade, further cementing its status as a first-mover across the steel ecosystem.

While this is the first options trade recorded, Flack Metals Trading SA, the global trading arm of FGM, based in Lugano, Switzerland, already trades futures and is confident that this first options trade will create further liquidity and price discovery.

Post thi

"We are excited to be party to the first

European hot rolled steel options trade. This contract

demonstrates our market leadership in spurring new markets and

will

act

as

an effective

risk management tool for

our

international trading arm, which merchants ferrous and non-ferrous material

globally,"

said

Gianpiero Repole, Managing Director of

Flack

Metal Trading.

The trade was cleared on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, part of CME Group, the world's largest derivatives marketplace.

About Flack Global Metals

Launched in 2010, Flack Global Metals ("FGM") is a hybrid industrial organization specializing in the buying, selling, manufacturing, trading and investing in flat rolled steel. FGM is creating an innovative platform based on risk management and hedging practices combined with a culture of innovation to reduce friction and provide optionality in the volatile steel industry, ultimately increasing enterprise value for all members. With headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, FGM has additional offices in Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Lugano, and London.

Media Contact

Haley Rowland, FGM

Director of Marketing & Communications

678-995-4156

[email protected]



SOURCE FLACK GLOBAL METALS

