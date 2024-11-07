Valory Announces Agents Unleashed Bangkok At Devcon 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valory, pioneer of co-owned AI and a leader in the AI agent ecosystem, announces its flagship event series "Agents Unleashed " is coming to Bangkok during Devcon 2024. The event, scheduled for November 13, 2024, will bring together leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts at the intersection of and AI for an evening of insights, networking, and celebration.

Following tremendous success across five major cities including Denver, Berlin, Brussels, San Francisco, and Singapore-where the series has engaged over 4,000 attendees worldwide-Agents Unleashed Bangkok promises to be an extraordinary addition to the global series. The event has consistently attracted top minds in the space, featuring 68 speakers and panelists across previous editions, with the recent Singapore event alone drawing more than 3,200 registrations.

The Bangkok edition will unfold in two distinct parts at the found venue in Bangkok. The first segment, running from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, will feature expert panels and fireside chats focusing on how AI agents are revolutionizing user experience, creating new economic models, and transforming industries. This portion of the event has attracted significant industry support, with all sponsorship tiers fully committed. Notable sponsors include Olas, NEAR, and Almanak at the Gold level, alongside other prominent names in the Web3 space such as Spheron, Vana, Nevermined, and Coinbase (CDP).

"The future of AI isn't just imagined, it's experienced," says David Minarsch, Olas Founding Member and CEO of Valory . "Agents Unleashed Bangkok will showcase how AI agents are already transforming the world and powering use cases that enhance human capabilities."

Following the panel, the event will transition into "The Humans Unleashed Party!" from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM, featuring Bangkok's #1 DJ Nakadia, and top Thai DJ AASH. This celebration will offer attendees an opportunity to network and enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.

Both parts of the event are free to attend and will include catered hors d'oeuvres, drinks, beer, and wine. Professional photography and recording will document the panels and discussions, with content being made available on YouTube in the weeks following the event.

About Olas

Olas is the platform for co-owning AI. Olas enables everyone to own a share of AI, specifically autonomous agents. One of the first Crypto x AI projects, founded in 2021, Olas offers the composable Olas Stack for developing autonomous AI agents, and the Olas Protocol for incentivizing their creation and co-ownership. Olas' mission is to incentivize and coordinate different parties to launch autonomous agents that form entire AI economies serving all humans. Olas is giving rise to agent economies across major blockchains with over 1.4 million transactions. In Olas Predict , AI agents predict the future, using state-of-the-art AI models, then apply their predictions to on-chain markets. Learn more at olas.network .





About Valory

Valory is a research and deployment company at the intersection of crypto and AI. Its mission is to enable communities, organizations, and countries to co-own AI systems, beginning with decentralized autonomous agents. Valory is the VC-backed team of engineers, researchers, and commercial executors that co-founded the Olas DAO" , contribute to the Olas stack, and built the first services using it. Valory is the pioneer of co-owned AI and the expert in decentralized off-chain systems for DAOs. They collaborate with those interested in decentralizing & owning their own apps.

