Injurefree Launches A Mobile App To Make Injury & Incident Reporting Even Easier

InjureFree launches its native mobile application for injury & incident tracking and reporting.

- Charlie Wund, CEO InjureFreeSOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, has launched a native mobile application on both Apple and Android to make injury management and reporting easier than ever. The mobile app fits a unique niche in the market and addresses the requests of InjureFree customers to provide them flexibility in reporting injuries & other risk management incidents, right from the field of play.The mobile app includes all the features of the desktop version and offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface. A key feature of the mobile app is the ability to report injuries offline and sync them once the user's device is back on a network. Injury reporting often occurs at sports facilities where access to cellular data or internet can be hard to come by. Offline reporting allows for injuries to be tracked and reported without needing to worry about connection.“Tracking injuries has been a core service at InjureFree from the start. Our mobile app takes this to a whole new level in an intuitive and easy to navigate process,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree.“Years of market research have guided our development process, allowing us to meet the needs of our customers with each new release. We continue to innovate the risk management world by using our data to streamline efficiencies“.The mobile app is available to download now in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store . Those interested in a demo of the product, including the mobile application, can reach out directly to the team at InjureFree.Check out the full suite of products and services at .About InjureFreeInjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).

