Be Prepared To Face All Security Challenges, Assam Rifles Chief Tells Troopers

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Nov 7 (IANS) Assam Rifles D-G Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera emphasised the importance of maintaining security along the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border and asked the troopers to be ready to deal with any security challenges.

The Assam Rifles Director General (D-G), who chaired the two-day Inspector General's at the force's headquarters in Shillong, highlighted the importance of maintaining the security and sanctity of the India-Myanmar border and said that the paramilitary force should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

The two-day conference (November 6-7) was attended by formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers from headquarters and formations.

Lt. Gen Lakhera complimented all ranks of the force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances.

According to an official statement, the Inspector General's Conference discussed the enhancing the capability and combat potential of the Assam Rifles, preparing a road map on acquisition of new generation weapon systems and military equipment for the force, sharing of best practices among formations and units and lessons learned to enhance the overall efficiency of the force.

The conference also emphasised the training and skill development of soldiers.

The Assam Rifles D-G also complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquility in their respective areas of responsibility.

He also exhorted them to be ever vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment in which the force operates.

The statement said that the Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference provides a valuable platform for the commanders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential, operational readiness, administrative issues and human resource management issues.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and to continuously strive for excellence in all spheres, the statement added.

The Assam Rifles have been guarding the 1,643-km unfenced India-Myanmar borders along the four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).