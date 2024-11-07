College Students Opt-In For Perfect Servings Meals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin based food United Food Group, Inc. introduces a new line of protein-based meals and drinks. The single-serve meals can be prepared right in their cook-in and eat-in pouches-no cleanup needed! Enjoy eight delicious flavors loaded with protein-packed ingredients and delivered right to your dorm, apartment or home. They are perfectly delicious, perfectly nutritious and perfect for a limited budget! Feed a family of four for under $15! Ideal for those on the go and hungry college students. The protein-rich drinks come in three delicious flavors.

United Food Group recently rolled-out their new protein-based meals and drinks to University of Illinois college students through an aggressive marketing strategy, including radio, digital and social media. We offer a great-tasting low cost alternative for those on a tight budget. Our meals contain no MSG and are high in protein, says Bryan Real, President of United Food Group. We are a cost saving alternative that can be prepared and enjoyed in minutes.

Perfect Servings Meals require no additional ingredients-simply add water, heat and eat. Free shipping on orders over $25. Coming to retail outlets soon.

The average cost of food per month for a college student is $673 .



College students spend on average $410 a month eating off-campus.

A campus meal plan averages $570 a month.

Put your hard earned money into your college education, not Uber eats.

