ABL Aviation Commits $400 Million Financing Facility To Embraer In Support Of E-Jet E2 Program

- Ali Ben Lmadani, ABL Aviation CEODUBLIN, IRELAND, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABL Aviation (ABL), the foremost independent aircraft asset management firm, today announced a $400 million financing facility dedicated to supporting Embraer's E-Jet E2 program.ABL's investment provides Embraer's airline customers worldwide with enhanced and more affordable financing options for E2 model deliveries, including the E175-E2, E190-E2, and E195-E2.Leveraging ABL's expansive investor network, innovative financial models, and expertise in closing complex cross-border transactions and Embraer's cutting-edge aviation technology and a delivery timeline which currently outpaces competitors by four-to-five years, this strategic partnership will yield significant benefits for investors and airlines alike.Modeled on the success of ABL's A220 program, which provides financing options for A220 deliveries to airlines worldwide, the ABL-Embraer partnership supports airline and industry growth, modernization, and sustainability goals. Embraer's E2 models deliver 25.4% better fuel efficiency per seat and 16% lower fuel consumption compared to first generation E-Jets, and up to a 10% reduction in fuel burn relative to competitors.Adding to their appeal, these high-performing narrow-body aircraft offer uniquely flexible cabin configurations making it easier and less costly for airlines to adapt to shifting demand across routes and services. Popular among passengers for their thoughtful cabin design, E2 aircraft are further differentiated by their large windows, LED lighting, more spacious overhead bins, and wider seats.Secured during the Marrakech Air Show, where Embraer showcased the E195-E2, the ABL-Embraer partnership highlights Morocco's emergence as a key aerospace hub, providing access to Africa's rapidly growing travel and cargo markets, a strategic air transit point for global trade and shipping, and a talent- and resource-rich environment for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO). Anticipating the region's growth and rising importance as a hub for global trade, ABL established its N. African headquarters in Casablanca, in 2017.ABL and Embraer expect to unlock new opportunities in Morocco and worldwide, potentially extending to bespoke financing for E2 deliveries, parts procurement, and other tailored financing solutions to meet the evolving needs of Embraer's airline customers.Ali Ben Lmadani, CEO of ABL Aviation, remarked on the company's alliance with Embraer,“We're excited about working with Embraer to support deliveries of the impressive E2 family of aircraft. ABL is proud play a role in our industry's transformation by helping expand access to Embraer's E2 jets, one of the most sustainable, reliable, and well-designed aircraft classes on the market. With a shared commitment to industry-wide sustainability, innovation, and growth, I'm optimistic this is just the beginning of a productive long-term partnership, with new opportunities for collaboration bound to emerge in the future.”###ABOUT ABL AVIATIONABL Aviation is an independent aircraft asset management firm offering tailored leasing and financing solutions to aviation investors and lessees, with a focus on the commercial aviation sector. Founded in 2014, the company operates from five offices worldwide in Dublin, New York, Casablanca, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Since its founding just under a decade ago, ABL Aviation has completed over 80 aircraft transactions totalling more than $5.1bn of capital deployed in aircraft assets across all major aircraft types. ABL Aviation's diverse customer base includes leading institutional and independent investors, iconic legacy airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, Delta, KLM, and American Airlines, and powerhouse players redefining the industry, including Alaska Air, Pegasus, Turkish Airlines, EVA Air, and Wizz Air. ABL Aviation is a hands-on asset manager and servicer with a specialised team of more than 40 seasoned executives. Distinguished by its in-house technical experts and cadre of specialized investment professionals, ABL Aviation has established a successful track record of investing in and managing aviation assets through multiple economic and business cycles, generating and protecting value at every stage of the investment period.

