Fayetteville Big Biscuit Opens With Records Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Big Biscuit Hosts Grand Opening of Fayetteville Location

The Big Biscuit Pumpkin Pancakes + Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Arkansas offers big, warm welcome to All-American breakfast concept

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Big Biscuit® , a modern All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept known for their classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, entered the Arkansas with record sales for the brand. The restaurant located at 2985 N. College Ave. celebrated its grand opening in late September and generated opening day sales that surpassed the company's recent past openings. This location marks the brand's first entry into Arkansas.“We are so thrilled and proud of our Fayetteville team for opening their store with such success,” said Chad Offerdahl, Co-CEO for The Big Biscuit®.“Their location marks a historic moment for our brand as it's our first restaurant in Arkansas, and the sales they were able to generate just makes this opening even more sweet. We wish them the best as they help expand our presence in this new territory and share our delicious offerings with more individuals and families.”The Fayetteville Big Biscuit is a 3,092 sq. ft. restaurant that offers dine-in, takeout, and catering. The location features the signature favorites of the brand including their Biscuits & Gravy, Scram-Bowls, Breakfast Platters, French Toast, assortment of coffees, Western Sodas, and more.The Big Biscuit is an All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept focusing on freshly prepared, classic comfort food consistently served with generous portions in a family-friendly environment. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is an innovative, adaptive, community-centric, and modern brand that creates excellent guest experiences defined by genuine hometown hospitality, emphasizing old-school breakfast and lunch favorites incorporating creative twists.To learn more about The Big Biscuit, including franchising opportunities, visit .About The Big Biscuit®The Big Biscuit is an all-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept that combines the classic flavors you love with a modern twist without skimping on selection. There is something for everyone here. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer guests what they want and crave. In 2024, the Big Biscuit was named a Top 5 Breakout Brand by Franchise Times .The menu features generous portions of freshly prepared classic comfort food favorites and friendly smiles-as big as their famous buttermilk biscuits. Each location offers breakfast and lunch options, dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids' menus, and bundle ordering.The Big Biscuit is BIG on community. The company strives to be good neighbors and is committed to helping its communities–one biscuit at a time. Being community-centric is fundamental to the brand's identity. They give back through blood donation drives, pajama collections over the holidays, teacher appreciation giveaways, partnering with local public schools, and more!Learn more at , or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram big, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.The Big Biscuit... Don't mess with breakfast!

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.