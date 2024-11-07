26Th GCC Transport Mins. Meeting In Doha Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The 26th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Meeting of the Committee of the Ministers of kicked off Thursday in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the participation of Kuwait.

The recent years have seen a paradigm shift in the joint work across various fields, achieving many positive results and successes in the process, said Qatar's of Transport Jassim Al-Sulaiti during his speech.

The directives of the GCC leaders have resulted in GCC countries having advanced and eco-friendly infrastructure supported by the latest technology systems that help reduce carbon emissions, he added.

For his part, the Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Al-Budaiwi said in his speech that the transportation sector plays a key role in economic, social, and urban development, directly impacting growth and employment, stressing that GCC governments have made great effort developing it.

In light of the Supreme Council's keenness on the cooperation of the GCC countries, the concerned authorities in the member states have worked with the GCC to develop the transport sector as an integrated system among the GCC states in land, sea, air, and rail transport, he added.

He pointed out the many achievements the ministerial meeting achieved, among them the GCC railway project, which aims to link all GCC countries by rail, facilitating intra-trade, and easing movement of citizens.

According to studies of the volume of expected passengers will reach more than 8 million in 2045, as well as the expected goods to be transported will reach 95 million tons in 2045.

The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan. (end)

