King, UK Monarch Meet At Windsor Castle

London, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II and King Charles III of the United Kingdom held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Thursday.Discussions covered the historical ties between the two kingdoms and ways to consolidate them across all sectors.Upon arrival at Windsor Castle, an official welcoming ceremony was held for His Majesty.

