Democrat-associated TV host issues warning to Musk over ‘Russia ties’
11/7/2024 7:46:04 AM
(MENAFN) MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has suggested that Elon Musk's alleged secret communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin could jeopardize his US government contracts. Maddow's comments came after a Wall Street Journal report claimed Musk had withheld his Starlink network services from Ukraine's military and had been in contact with Putin. Both Musk and Moscow have denied these allegations, calling them false.
During her election night broadcast, Maddow argued that the head of a company with major contracts for the US military and NASA should not be secretly communicating with "America’s worst enemy" amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. She warned that Musk's alleged actions could pose a national security risk and create significant issues for US defense agencies, suggesting that the government may need to reconsider its contracts with Musk’s companies.
Musk quickly responded, dismissing the claims as fake news and reaffirming that Starlink had been essential for Ukraine’s military communications. He later addressed Maddow's remarks in a livestream, calling her "a crazy person" and a "frothing-at-the-mouth crazy fascist."
