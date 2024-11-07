Buddhist Values A Binding Force For Asian Nations, Say Scholars At Delhi Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Buddha's teachings are the binding force that has helped sustain Asian nations and cultures in times of crisis, said participants on the 2nd day of the First Asian Buddhist Summit held here on Thursday.

The First Asian Buddhist Summit, organised by the of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), themed 'Role of Buddha Dhamma in strengthening Asia' was attended by 700 participants, including 160 scholars from 32 countries.

Members of the Mahasangha, patriarchs of various monastic traditions, monks, nuns, members of the diplomatic community, professors of Buddhist studies, experts and scholars, engaged enthusiastically on topics related to the theme.

In his Special address, His Eminence Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, Drepung Loseling monastery from Dharamshala, noted that though the Tibetans were compelled to leave their lands, the spin-off was that they spread all over the world and hundreds of monasteries came up worldwide.

“Now many know about Buddhism, we have to preserve the Tibetan culture and values, and as HH the Dalai Lama advocates reviving the ancient Indian Nalanda Tradition. With our knowledge and expertise build stronger connections, collaborate spiritually and move towards our goal. Let us go forward propelled by the dedication shown by all present here,” were his encouraging words.

Calling it a historic Summit and a landmark event, Most Ven. Thich Thien Tam, Vice President, of the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha from Vietnam said it had reaffirmed India's commitment to the Buddhist legacy that was rooted here for millennia and one that continues to shape cultural diplomacy and spiritual understanding across Asia.

The Summit has demonstrated the“enduring relevance of Buddha Dhamma in addressing today's global challenges, underscoring the power of the Dhamma as both a spiritual guide and a cultural bridge, capable of fostering peace, compassion and understanding across borders,” the Most Venerable said.

He added that over the past two days, the diversity and depth of the discussions have reinforced Buddha Dhamma's vital role in uniting nations and strengthening our shared commitment to non-violence, ethical integrity, and collective well-being.

Most Ven Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero, Mahanayake of Amarapura Maha Nikaya from Sri Lanka, said the very fact that great Masters from various traditions are gathered here discussing non-violence and peace while the world outside is destroying itself with guns and rockets, as well as the planet, shows that we have great responsibility.

“We have to generate that energy in our heart, keep spreading it; one day surely we will achieve our goal,” were his encouraging words.

Ven. Khenpo Chimed, Vice Chairman, of Lumbini Development Trust from Nepal, suggested that the gathering showed there were many learned and knowledgeable Sangha members, this was the time to transfer all this great wisdom and historical knowledge to the younger generation.

“This can be done by setting up an academic institution in the Himalayas for monastic education to transfer the knowledge,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, Shatse Khensur Jangchup Choeden, secretary general, of the International Buddhist Confederation, while blessing the gathering gave a call from the birthplace of Buddha Dhamma for the world to promote Buddhist values that were critical for both regional and global harmony.

The Summit reaffirmed the role of Buddha Dhamma as a guiding framework for ethical governance, compassionate action, and sustainable development with mindfulness.