The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s Tareq Derbas Named One of the 101 Most Powerful General Managers in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to announce that its General Manager, Mr. Tareq Derbas, has been named one of the most powerful General Managers in the region. Featured on the General Manager Power List 2024 by Hotelier Middle East, this prestigious recognition underscores Mr. Derbas’ exceptional leadership and significant achievements in the region.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees, the General Manager Power List celebrates the 101 most distinguished GMs of hotel properties in the region. Now in its fourth year, the accolade evaluates nominees based on their achievements over the previous 12 months and measures their influence in the hospitality industry.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as one of the 101 most powerful general managers in the Middle East on the Hotelier ME Power List alongside accomplished leaders in our field.” Mr. Tareq Derbas shared, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the Ladies and Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman. Together, we strive to deliver unparalleled experiences for our guests and set new standards of luxury hospitality.”

Under Mr. Derbas’ guidance, the hotel has continued to elevate the standards of luxury hotels in Jordan and the region. This accolade follows a slew of awards recognizing the hotel’s excellence across various areas of luxury hospitality, including the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award and the Intent to Recommend (ITRec) survey. Moreover, Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf was featured in the Hotel Chef Power List 2024, all positioning the hotel as a household name in exemplary guest experience.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman and its team of dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen remain committed to delivering world-class hospitality experiences. Their remarkable achievements reflect its visionary leadership in achieving excellence.





MENAFN07112024005143011674ID1108861294