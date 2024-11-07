Dubai Cares, DP World enhance learning spaces for over 1,500 students at Umm Al Qura Private School

(MENAFN- Dubai Cares) Dubai, UAE, 6 November 2024:



As part of Dubai Cares’ ‘School Refurbishment’ edition of the Volunteers Emirates initiative, over 100 volunteers came together this month to create a vibrant, inspiring space for learning at Umm Al Qura Private School in Umm Al Quwain. Sponsored by DP World, they assembled new desks and chairs and painted educational murals, benefiting over 1,500 students from KG1 to Grade 12. DP World’s contribution is also providing necessary gear for biology and chemistry labs in the school, equipping classrooms with projectors and creating a greener space for students, enhancing the overall learning and well-being experience.



Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares said: “At Dubai Cares, we believe that creating inspiring learning environments is crucial to unlocking children and youth’s potential. The refurbishment of Umm Al Qura Private School is a testament to what can be achieved when the community comes together with a shared purpose. Thanks to the incredible support from DP World and the dedication of our volunteers, we have not only transformed a school but also empowered students with a space that encourages learning and growth. This is what Volunteer Emirates is all about - building a brighter future for children and youth through the power of community.”



“We are committed to fostering education and community development at DP World. Our contribution to this initiative reflects our belief that every child should have access to quality education and all the materials and equipment they need to be able to learn and grow. We understand the collective impact of uniting around such causes and are proud to play our part in it to unlock the full potential of the next generation”, added Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at DP World GCC.



Faisal Abdul Azeez, one of the volunteers, commented: “Taking part in this initiative was an incredibly rewarding experience. Working together with so many passionate individuals to directly improve the learning spaces for students has given me a great sense of purpose, knowing that our efforts will make a real difference in their daily lives.”



Powered by DP World’s generous support, this collective effort was part of Dubai Cares’ “Volunteer Emirates” initiative, which brings together members of the UAE community throughout the year to volunteer their time through hands-on activities in support of Dubai Cares’ mission to provide children and youth with better educational opportunities.







MENAFN07112024005436012058ID1108861279