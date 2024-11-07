Senate achieves historic milestone in diversity

(MENAFN) In the U.S. held Tuesday, the Senate achieved a historic milestone in diversity, with the election of two Black women, the first openly transgender person, and the first Korean-American senator.



Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks from Maryland were elected, increasing the number of Black women in the Senate to four, a first for the chamber. This marks the first time two Black women have served in the Senate simultaneously.



Additionally, Andy Kim from New Jersey became the first Korean-American elected to the Senate after defeating Curtis Basho for a seat left vacant by Bob Menendez, who resigned after a bribery conviction.



Before this, Kamala Harris was the second Black woman in the Senate but left after being elected Vice President.



Blunt Rochester made history as Delaware's first woman and first Black person to represent the state in the Senate, while Alsobrooks became the first Black woman to represent Maryland.



Reflecting on her achievement, Alsobrooks said, "It's remarkable to think that, out of more than 2,000 people who have served in the Senate over the years, only three have looked like me."



In another significant breakthrough, Sarah McBride was elected as the first openly transgender person in U.S. Congress, representing Delaware.



Despite these historic milestones for diversity, Republicans managed to gain control of the Senate after flipping two seats previously held by Democrats in West Virginia and Ohio. The current count shows Republicans holding 51 seats, Democrats with 42, and seven seats still undecided.

MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861256