du announces plans to power SME productivity supported by Microsoft

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, unveiled Ultimate Plans, a suite of digital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) aimed at enhancing productivity, digital presence, and security. In collaboration with Microsoft, du is offering SMEs advanced productivity tools and security features to foster business growth and digital transformation.

The partnership aligns with du’s commitment to empowering SMEs in the UAE by providing robust digital solutions that address the challenges of the modern business landscape, accelerate digital transformation and promote business excellence.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce the Ultimate Plans, which represent a significant leap forward in supporting SMEs. By integrating Microsoft 365 into our offerings, we are equipping businesses with powerful tools and comprehensive security to drive their digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. Our goal is to provide a holistic solution that addresses the evolving needs of SMEs and helps them thrive in a competitive environment.”

Ultimate Plans: Tailored for SME Success

du’s Ultimate Plans offer a wide spectrum of innovative solutions tailored for SMEs, ensuring that businesses can operate at peak efficiency. With internet speeds ranging from 200 Mbps to 1 Gbps, the plans cater to varied business needs, ensuring swift and reliable connectivity. These packages include bundled internet and multi-voice services, alongside essential hardware such as lines and cordless phones.

Security is comprehensive, with antivirus licenses and a built-in firewall providing robust data protection. SMEs can also establish a solid digital presence with a free domain name and an e-Commerce Starter Kit for the initial year. Productivity is supported with Microsoft 365 Business Basic licenses, which include a range of productivity tools fundamental to business operations. Moreover, the plans come with the added benefit of flexibility, offering a selection of add-ons and inclusive national and international minutes to address specific business requirements.

Microsoft 365 Integration: Elevate Business Productivity

Through the partnership with Microsoft, du’s exclusive plans integrate Microsoft 365, enabling SMEs to leverage cloud storage, collaboration tools, and advanced security features. Microsoft 365 plans are designed to cater to various business needs and budgets, ensuring there’s a solution for every SME.

Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer, Microsoft UAE, said, “Our collaboration with du marks an important step in delivering innovative solutions to SMEs in the UAE. By integrating Microsoft 365 into du’s Ultimate Plans, we are providing businesses with the essential tools and security they need to operate efficiently and grow. We are excited to support SMEs in their digital journey and help them unlock their full potential with advanced cloud solutions and intelligent productivity tools.”

The partnership between du and Microsoft facilitates a suite of features designed to streamline communication and enhance efficiency for SMEs. Included are a 50GB mailbox, a custom email domain address, and Microsoft Teams, which together facilitate seamless internal and external communications. The provision of desktop apps such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote equip businesses with robust document and project management tools.

Additionally, each user benefits from 1TB of OneDrive storage, ensuring that data is both accessible and securely stored in the cloud. To further protect businesses, advanced security measures such as phishing and ransomware protection are integrated into the service. Complementing all these features is Copilot for M365, which provides intelligent assistance with context-aware suggestions, enhancing productivity and supporting informed decision-making.





MENAFN07112024004993016550ID1108861175