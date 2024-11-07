Israelis must focus on military actions being carried out in their name in northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israelis must focus on the military actions being carried out in their name in the northern Gaza Strip. Since early October, the Israeli has imposed a strict siege on the area, particularly around the cities of Jabalya, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya. A UN source described the situation as "a siege within a siege within a siege." The military has blocked all access to the region, including for international aid groups. In addition, residents have been told to relocate south, in line with the controversial "generals' plan," developed by the Giora Island reserve brigade. Although Israel officially denies executing this plan, it effectively seeks to evacuate the population, declare the area a military zone, and label those who remain as saboteurs, punishable by death.



Some residents, fearing they will not be allowed to return, have chosen to stay, while others are trapped by the blockade. Recently, the UN and humanitarian organizations warned that the situation has become catastrophic, with civilians in northern Gaza at severe risk of dying from disease, hunger, and violence. Humanitarian aid has been blocked, and only ambulances are allowed to transport critically ill patients to Gaza City hospitals. Rescue organizations have been ordered to leave the area.



This situation has resulted in widespread displacement, starvation, attacks on hospitals, and a deepening humanitarian crisis. Yet, the Israeli public seems largely unaware or indifferent to the scale of the suffering. For instance, two weeks ago, the Israeli army bombed a building in Beit Lahiya, killing 94 people. The attack was prompted by an IED on the roof, which Hamas allegedly helped activate, killing four Israeli soldiers earlier. However, within Israel, there has been minimal debate on the ethics or justification for such large-scale civilian casualties.



This approach to warfare reflects a blatant disregard for international law, with no consideration for the civilian population—children included—in Gaza. The desire for revenge following the October 7 attack has led to a brutal and ineffective military campaign that violates the laws of war, and more concerningly, risks permanently tarnishing Israel's moral credibility for generations.



Moreover, the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, combined with military efforts to seize land and build military infrastructure, suggests that Israel may have long-term plans for annexation and settlement in the northern Gaza area, similar to its policies in the West Bank.

