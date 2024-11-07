Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrives In Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived Thursday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying relief aid and shelter supplies, within the framework of the cooperation between the of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to support the brotherly Lebanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing.

The aid was received by the staff of Qatar's Embassy and UNHCR representatives.