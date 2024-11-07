Refurbished Computers & Laptop Market To Hit USD 8.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refurbished computers & laptop is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the sustainability and environmental awareness.

Refurbished Computers & Laptop size captured USD 5.1 billion in 2023 and will record a 5.7% CAGR from 2024 and 2032 due to the growing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation.

As consumers and businesses become more eco-conscious, they increasingly seek cost-effective alternatives to purchasing new devices. Refurbished computers and laptops reduce electronic waste and promote resource conservation by extending the lifespan of existing technology. Additionally, advancements in refurbishment processes ensure high-quality products, further boosting demand.

The overall refurbished computers & laptop market is segregated based on grade, operating system, screen size, end user, distribution channel, and region.

The Grade A segment held USD 2.5 billion in 2023 and will grow at a 6% CAGR through 2032. Grade A devices are those in near-mint condition, typically exhibiting minimal signs of wear and tear with no major cosmetic or functional defects. These high-quality refurbished devices appeal to consumers seeking reliable, affordable alternatives to new products. The strong demand for Grade A devices is driven by their excellent performance and cost-effectiveness, making them a preferred choice in the market.

The Windows segment commanded a substantial 71.4% of the total refurbished computers & laptop market share in 2023 and will establish a 5.9% CAGR from 2024-2032 due to the widespread use of the Windows operating system in various settings. Its popularity among consumers and businesses alike is driven by its compatibility, user-friendly interface, and robust performance. As organizations increasingly seek cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality, refurbished devices running Windows become highly appealing. The segment's dominance is further supported by a growing emphasis on sustainability, encouraging the purchase of refurbished technology as a viable alternative to new devices.

North America refurbished computers & laptop market achieved USD 1.6 billion and will experience a 6.1% CAGR throughout 2032. The market is experiencing strong growth fueled by a mix of cost-effectiveness, environmental awareness, and technological advancements. The region's focus on sustainability has prompted both consumers and businesses to opt for refurbished devices to minimize electronic waste and reduce carbon footprints. Furthermore, the increase in online learning and remote work has intensified the need for cost-effective technology solutions, thus making refurbished laptops and computers more attractive to consumers.

Major players in refurbished computers & laptop market include Amazon Renewed, Apple Certified Refurbished Inc., Arrow Direct, Asustek Computer Inc., Dell Refurbished, Fujitsu Limited, HP Renew, International Business Machines (IBM), Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro-Star International (MSI) Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation among others.

