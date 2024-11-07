DCAC Live 2025: 10Th Annual Data Center Anti-Conference Set To Ignite Texas With 'The Dawn Of The Data Center Gold Rush'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The DCAC Times Announces 2025 Dates

DCAC is set to return to Austin, Texas, for its 10th annual from September 16-18, 2025, themed“The Dawn of the Data Center Rush”

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC ) is set to return to Austin, Texas, for its 10th annual conference from September 16-18, 2025. This milestone event, themed“The Dawn of the Data Center Rush,” is expected to attract a record number of leaders and innovators who aim to explore the unprecedented growth opportunities in the data center industry-opportunities comparable to the historic gold rush of the 1800s.Following the groundbreaking success of #DCACLive2024, which achieved record attendance with nearly 1,400 participants, DCACLive2025 seeks to push the envelope even further. Last year's event, themed“The Calm Before the AI Storm,” brought industry pioneers together for a dynamic lineup of keynotes, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations. Attendees experienced thought-provoking insights into the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, with leading companies sharing real-world applications and partnerships that are reshaping the data center landscape. These impactful discussions set the stage for an even more pivotal conference in 2025.This year's“Data Center Gold Rush” theme draws a compelling parallel between the explosive demand for digital infrastructure and the gold rush era, emphasizing the transformative opportunities in the field. As AI adoption and tech innovation accelerate, the industry stands at the forefront of a modern digital revolution, with immense potential for those who enter early. Much like the historical gold rush, this conference will spotlight the foundational shifts in infrastructure, investment, and technology poised to redefine the digital frontier.Event Highlights Include:1. A celebration of "A Decade of Data," reflecting on DCAC's 10-year impact and forward-thinking approach in the data center industry.2. Future-focused panels and workshops covering AI, cloud computing, sustainable infrastructure, and more.3. Networking opportunities with influential leaders, from veteran tech pioneers to the newest innovators shaping the industry's future.Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities: Tickets for DCACLive 2025 will be on sale in January and are anticipated to sell out quickly due to high demand. To stay in the loop on ticket releases, sponsorship opportunities, speaker announcements, and more, follow DCAC across social media platforms.About DCAC: The Data Center Anti-Conference, based in Austin, Texas, has become a cornerstone of the digital infrastructure community by creating a space that embraces disruption, innovation, and the spirit of Texas. Celebrating ten years, DCAC is committed to empowering industry professionals to learn, collaborate, and grow together in an unconventional and inspiring setting.

