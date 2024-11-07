Spartan Forge Launches Hoyt Alpha 30 X Giveaway To Raise Funds For Veteran Causes - A Mission Of Action + Gratitude

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spartan Forge Giveaway

Spartan Forge, a Veteran-owned leader in AI for hunting, launches a campaign with a Hoyt Alpha 30 X bow giveaway, raising funds for impactful nonprofits.

- Bill Thompson

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This November, Spartan Forge , a Veteran-owned leader in AI-driven hunting intelligence, is honoring Veterans and military families by launching an initiative that invites the outdoor and hunting community to support organizations making an extraordinary difference in communities of those who have served. To further this cause, Spartan Forge will host a special giveaway of the Hoyt Alpha 30 X bow - a top-tier hunting tool embodying Spartan Forge's commitment to empowering both hunters and Veterans. This campaign offers participants a unique opportunity to win while giving back to the Veteran community and supporting nonprofits that restore purpose and community.

Spartan Forge was founded by Army Intelligence Veteran, Bill Thompson - whose mission to bring military-grade AI precision to the outdoors is matched by his dedication to standing alongside the Veteran community. In addition to pioneering tools that enhance the hunter's experience, Thompson and his team have actively supported military and civilian relief efforts, recently donating hundreds of free Spartan Forge accounts for Save Our Allies 's ground teams assisting with rescue and recovery in the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This November's campaign builds on Spartan Forge's history of giving, including previous fundraising efforts for Heroes and Horses and a commitment to provide tangible support for Veterans.

“We invite everyone to support Save Our Allies and Heroes and Horses. Together, we're building something bigger than ourselves.” said Bill Thompson, Founder of Spartan Forge.

Spartan Forge is committed to continuously giving back to communities that provide vital support for Veterans and those most in need. By fostering partnerships with organizations dedicated to healing, resilience, and community connection, Spartan Forge extends its mission beyond hunting tools, actively working to uplift Veterans and their families who face unique challenges every day. With this campaign, Spartan Forge aims to honor Veterans by rallying support for nonprofits that empower them, while fostering awareness of the challenges they face and the resilience they show in the face of adversity.

To enter the giveaway, participants are asked to Heroes and Horses or Save Our Allies, send a screenshot of the donation to Spartan Forge, like and share the campaign on social media, and their name will be submitted to win a Hoyt Alpha 30 X bow. Participants can also earn free entries by downloading the application, commenting on the post, or sharing the app link, with each action providing one entry.

About Save Our Allies

Save Our Allies, founded by Veterans, was launched during the fall of Kabul to rescue and relocate tens of thousands of Afghan allies. Driven by a commitment to“Be The Somebody” in times of crisis, Save Our Allies now mobilizes globally in conflict zones and disaster areas to provide aid, rescue, and relief.

To learn more, please visit .

About Heroes and Horses

Heroes and Horses, dedicated to helping Veterans overcome the challenges of reintegration, offers transformative wilderness programs. Through these immersive experiences, Veterans reconnect with inner strength, resilience, and purpose. Heroes and Horses challenge Veterans to find solutions that do not rely on medication or traditional therapy but instead draw on the healing power of nature, physical activity, and community.

To learn more, please visit .

About Spartan Forge

Spartan Forge is driven by a mission to bring military-grade precision to hunting through AI tools built on the intelligence cycle“Find, Fix, Finish.” This approach enables hunters to scout, plan, and execute with real-time insights.

In addition to its mission of enhancing hunting, Spartan Forge upholds a steadfast commitment to the Veteran community by supporting nonprofits and offering tools that can aid in both field success and crisis response.

For more information on Spartan Forge, visit .

For details on the Hoyt Alpha 30 X giveaway, visit Spartan Forge's website and social media channels.

