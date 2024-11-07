Frieghtos To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Presentation on Wednesday, November 13th at 9:15AM ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO ), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment for international freight, announced today that Zvi Schreiber, Founder and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti November Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on November 13-14, 2024. Joining him will be Ran Shalev, CFO.

Schreiber's presentation will begin at 9:15AM ET on November 13th and can be accessed live here: #/registration . Freightos will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, November 13-14, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit . Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client – the event is open to all investors and financial professionals.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO ) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data

via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

More information is available at freightos/investors.

