Citadel Honey Bunny Public Review: Netizens Say 'Better Than Original' Varun Dhawan-Samantha Leave Viewers 'Awestruck'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on November 7. The spin-off to the American TV series Citadel is now streaming on Prime Video.

The OTT action thriller stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the main characters. The web series, directed by the celebrated director duo Raj & DK, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher and Saqib Saleem.

Some social users have already managed to watch a few episodes of the OTT show. Let's look at the comments.

“2 episodes in #CitadelHoneyBunny & its already FAR FAR FAR superior in terms of action choreography and storytelling than the 300 million dollar soulless project that kickstarted this franchise in the first place!” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“binge watched all the epis of #CitadelHoneyBunny & i must say it was entertaining+ keeps u hooked throughout, @Varun_dvn man you were incredible the way u did those action scenes so effortlessly & naturally, i was awestruck, also u were fab in those emotional scenes as well,” came from another.

“A gritty spy thriller with balanced portions of action, thrill, romance, humor and emotional quotient. @rajndk never fails to impress with their creative flair. Such an interesting screenplay. I binged the whole series without even realizing how,” posted one user.

“Humour & action sequences are good, especially one-take action scenes, which are the highlights of this show,” remarked one user while calling the Hindi version“is“far superior” to the original.