World Business Outlook Awards 2024 Celebrates Business Excellence In Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr Sushil Kumar Dhanuka & H.E. Artur Dmochowski

BigBoss wins the award of Best CFD Broker St. Vincent & the Grenadines 2024

GAOC received 3 awards at the World Business Outlook Awards Annual Event 2024

Tamkeen Intelligent wins 2 awards at the World Business Outlook Awards Annual Event 2024

The prestigious World Business Outlook Awards 2024 unfolded in a glittering event at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park in Thailand on 2nd Nov 2024.

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious World Business Outlook Awards 2024 unfolded in a glittering event at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park in Thailand on 2nd Nov 2024. Leading business leaders worldwide gathered for the celebration to honour outstanding accomplishments in corporate leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Prominent figures, business leaders, and creative thinkers came together to celebrate the best contributions to the global business landscape at the awards ceremony .

Among the chief guests gracing the event were Mr. Sushil Kumar Dhanuka, President of the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok, Thailand and H.E. Artur Dmochowski (Retd.), former Ambassador of Poland to the Kingdom of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. Their presence underscored the event's prominence and highlighted the profound influence of cross-national business partnerships and collaborative growth initiatives.

Mr. Sushil Kumar Dhanuka moved to Bangkok in 1981. For over 30 years, he has led Mastex Co. Ltd. from its inception to one of the leading producers of embroidery and lace in the world. He has also become involved in various social and cultural organisations in Thailand, particularly those that are interested in the connections between Thailand and India. His presence served as an honour and increased the prestige of the event.

Our second Chief Guest H.E. Artur Dmochowski is the retired ambassador of Poland to the Kingdom of Thailand and Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. He now holds the position of Advisor to the CEO of Muang Thai Insurance, Madam Nualphan Lamsam. He served as Ambassador of Poland to Montenegro, Director of the Diplomatic Academy and Head of the Polish Economic-Commercial Office in Italy. With his courteous presence, he enlivened the ceremony.

The World Business Outlook Awards 2024 featured several categories, including Best Cryptocurrency CFD Broker, Best Digital Transformation Partner Saudi Arabia, Leading Dental Center, Leader in Corporate Social Responsibility, and Outstanding Achievement in Building Client Relationships in Real Estate, to name a few. Each award recognises individuals whose innovative work, ranging from sustainable company practices to innovative products and services, has raised the bar for corporate excellence.

A special mention goes out to our generous sponsors, BigBoss, Tamkeen Intelligent, GAOC, and ANAX Developments, who played a pivotal role in making the World Business Outlook Awards 2024 a resounding success. Every sponsor was deeply appreciated for their contributions, which were vital to the success of the awards ceremony. BigBoss, a leading name in the trading industry, brought an innovative spirit to the event, aligning perfectly with the award's vision of celebrating business excellence. Tamkeen Intelligent, known for its expertise in technology and innovation, demonstrated its commitment to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. The occasion was illuminated by GAOC, a prominent figure in the dental field. Lastly, ANAX Developments, renowned for their achievements in commercial and real estate development, reinforced the event's overarching message of growth, resilience, and innovation.

Their involvement underscored the event's commitment to showcasing not only those who are celebrated but also the organisations that uplift the business community by investing in such global platforms of recognition. A list of reputed organisations took part in this exclusive gala keen on extending collaboration with each other and forging new partnerships that promise to make waves in the business world. Some of the noted organisations included the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, known for its innovative power solutions across the country. Budget Saudi Arabia is a reliable, high-quality service provider to global travellers. Furthermore, FWD Life Insurance Company Limited, a leading insurance customer centre, was spotted at the event. Similarly, VPS Securities JSC and Krungthai Bank PCL were some of the well-known companies participating in the award event.

As World Business Outlook continues its mission of inspiring global business leaders and rewarding excellence, this year's awards emphasised the organisation's dedication to honouring those who not only drive economic growth but also create positive societal impact. The event highlighted that success is not just measured in profits but also in the values that drive a business and its dedication to improving lives and communities around the world. This year's recipients embody that spirit of innovation, and their achievements serve as an inspiration for future generations of leaders. With each award presented, the night was a testament to the fact that the future belongs to those who dare to envision a better tomorrow.

As the award was concluding, it was evident that the impact of this evening would resonate far beyond the event itself. World Business Outlook strives to promote a global corporate culture based on honesty, teamwork, and a common dedication to excellence by recognising people who make a difference.

John Smith

World Business Outlook

+ +65 8615 9608

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.