Ukraine, Estonia Discuss Victory Plan, Implementation Of Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Zhovkva met with the Undersecretary for Affairs at the of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Martin Roger.

That is according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

“Ihor Zhovkva thanked Estonia for its consistent political, humanitarian, economic, and assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing its support for the Victory Plan. The parties additionally discussed ways to unite the partners around its implementation,” the report says.

Key topics of the meeting included the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the Second Peace Summit. Zhovkva praised Estonia's co-leadership of the fifth point of the Peace Formula“Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and world order.”

In addition, the meeting participants focused on to the security agreement between Ukraine and Estonia and the practical implementation of its provisions.

“Estonia was the first to propose setting aside 0.25% of its GDP for long-term assistance to Ukraine. This is an exemplary model for others,” Zhovkva noted.

The parties stressed the importance of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs as well as strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, particularly targeting the Russian shadow fleet; they also agreed to continue active dialogue between the two countries.

Photo credit: President's Office