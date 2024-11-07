Presight Welcomes ADNOC And AIQ's Agentic AI Solution For The Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 6, 2024: Presight, the UAE's leading big data analytics company powered by AI, and majority shareholder of AIQ, a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has welcomed the announcement of the newly unveiled ENERGYai solution at ADIPEC 2024, just ahead of the announcement of its own Q3 2024 results.

With plans to scale the solution across ADNOC's full value chain ENERGYai is poised to transform the value chain globally. Developed by ADNOC and AIQ in collaboration with G42, and Microsoft, ENERGYai is a testament to the synergy and collaboration that Presight shares with other like-minded entities.

Commenting on the announcement Ram Meyoor, CFO of Presight, said:“Presight's acquisition of a majority stake in AIQ earlier this year marked its entry into the energy sector and reflects its ambition to make strategic investments to fuel inorganic growth. Our support for this initiative underscores our commitment to drive growth and increase shareholder value.”