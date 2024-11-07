SEKISUI CHEMICAL: Filing Of Lawsuit Seeking Injunction And Damages For Patent Infringement In Relation To PVB Interlayer...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The High Performance Plastics Company (President: Ikusuke Shimizu) of SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (President and Representative Director: Keita Kato; hereinafter“SEKISUI CHEMICAL”) has filed lawsuits for infringement of its European patent 2 017 237 (“EP '237”), European patent 3 208 247 (“EP '247”), European patent 3 357 888 (“EP '888”) and European patent 3 392 222 (“EP '222”) against Kuraray Europe GmbH (hereinafter“Kuraray Europe”), a subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd., as the defendant before the District Courts Munich I (docket No. 7 O 12401/24, docket No. 7 O 12476/24 and docket No. 7 O 12477/24) and Mannheim (docket No. 2 O 92/24) in Germany.

The lawsuits based on EP '237 and EP '247 relating to sound control properties of a PVB Interlayer and based on EP '888 relating to shrinkage properties of a PVB Interlayer owned by SEKISUI CHEMICAL and asserted before the District Court Munich I, seek, inter alia, injunctions against the manufacture and offering for sale etc. of“'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic” and“'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic Shadeband” sound insulation wedge products manufactured and offered for sale by Kuraray Europe in Germany, as well as, inter alia, declaratory judgments on liability for damages.

The lawsuit based on EP '222 relating to glossiness for a PVB Interlayer, owned by SEKISUI CHEMICAL and asserted before the District Court Mannheim, seeks, inter alia, an injunction against the manufacture and offering for sale etc. of“'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic” and“'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic Shadeband” sound insulation wedge products manufactured and offered for sale by Kuraray Europe in Germany, as well as, inter alia, a declaratory judgement on liability for damages.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Kuraray Korea Ltd. (hereinafter“Kuraray Korea”), a subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd., as the defendant in the Seoul Central District Court of Korea.

Based on the Korean patent for PVB Interlayer owned by SEKISUI CHEMICAL, the lawsuit seeks an injunction against the manufacture and sale, etc. in Korea of 'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic and 'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic Shadeband, sound insulation wedge products manufactured and sold by Kuraray Korea, and damages.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL regards its intellectual property rights as an important management resource. It will take strict action in cases where it determines that SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group's intellectual property rights have been infringed.

About SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group

Headquartered in Japan, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (TSE: 4204) and its subsidiaries make up the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group. 26,000 employees in over 156 companies throughout 20 countries and regions aim to contribute to improving the lives of the people of the world and the earth's environment. Thanks to a history of innovation, dedication and a pioneering spirit, SEKISUI CHEMICAL now holds leading positions in its three diverse business divisions as well as top global market share in interlayer film, foam products, conductive particles and more.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to changes in global economic, business, competitive market and regulatory factors.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink