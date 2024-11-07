President Donald Trump With Vice President JD Vance Coloring Book Released By Coloringbook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- St. Louis based publisher Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. releases the President Donald J Trump Coloring Book with JD Vance Vice President. November 5th, 2024 Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States with Vice President JD Vance. Publisher Wayne Bell stated, "This continues the line of Trump coloring book products we have created and manufactured since March of 2016. When our customers began to ask for Trump coloring pages in the winter of 2016, we had no idea we would be publishing Trump materials eight years later, in regards to politics and the White House.Featuring the most historic return to the White House in American history, its the return of Donald J Trump with JD Vance to Make American Great Again. Printed with high quality full color 80# glossy card stock covers. The inside coloring book pages are manufactured on 60# paper, great for crayons, markers, pencils. Fifty two (52) pages featuring the Trump historic return to the White House. Square back professional binding, makes for a great keepsake, gift, present or super fun coloring.Created and manufactured by Really Big Coloring Books staff in St. Louis, MO.A high quality book priced at $6.23 or less for easy purchase and sharing with family or friends. Pricing available for wholesale/resale call Really Big Coloring Books at 314-695-5757 for book stores, resellers and the retail markets.The Really Big Coloring Books® company has produced political materials for over 25 years. The company covers all political parties, both sides of the isle and has always been known as an equal opportunity publisher. They have covered, popes, the Clinton's, Obama's, Ted Cruz, local and national politicians. "We manufacturer books for all Americans, said Bell, if anyone wants to tell a story or publish a book, its our job to do it. We are always happy to reflect the populace in our products."

