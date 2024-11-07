Drone Attack On Kyiv: One Injured As Debris Falls In Two More Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from downed enemy drones fell in the Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv early on Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to a Russian UAV attack on Kyiv, debris was recorded in two more districts – the Obolonskyi and Solomianskyi districts. In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out on the top floor of a business center. There were no reports of casualties," the post said.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise.

"At this time, there is no reliable information about casualties," said Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration.

The military administration clarified later: "In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a medical center. Information about destruction or casualties is being clarified."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one person had been hospitalized from the territory of the enterprise in the Solomianskyi district.

"In the same district, due to the fall of drone debris, a fire broke out in a private medical facility. An evacuation is ongoing," he wrote.

According to the mayor , in the Solomianskyi district, drone debris fell on the yard of a private house, causing a fire in an open area.

