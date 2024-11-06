HMC's Precision Medicine Conference 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hosted the 3rd HMC Precision with the theme, 'Shaping the Future Through Integration: Exploring the Latest Technologies and AI Applications.'

The event, which emphasised the critical role of collaboration, AI technologies, and innovation in precision medicine, attracted more than 900 healthcare professionals and researchers over two days.

Participants discussed recent advancements in personalised healthcare, emphasising integrating genomics and artificial intelligence into clinical practice. The integration of AI in precision medicine is a paradigm shift in how emerging technologies shape personalised treatment plans and improve patient outcomes.

Dr Abdulla al-Ansari, chief medical officer at HMC and chair of the HMC Precision Medicine Committee, said:“This conference represented a great step forward in our mission to integrate advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into clinical practice.”

Dr Salha Bujassoum al-Bader, director of the Centre for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics, said:“We can share knowledge and best practices that will ultimately enhance patient care and outcomes in Qatar and beyond. Incorporating the latest technologies and artificial intelligence into our practices is essential to providing personalised care that meets the unique needs of our patients.”

“This event not only encouraged knowledge sharing but also highlighted the challenges we face in implementing and integrating precision medicine into everyday practice,” Dr al-Ansari noted.“By working closely with our national and international partners, we aim to optimise personalised patient care.”

