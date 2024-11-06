QU Holds 'Discover Your University' Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), hosted a three-day 'Discover Your University' event which brought together various services and university resources to provide essential support for first-year students and newly enrolled students.

The event featured participation from a number of QU departments, including academic support services such as Student Support Centre, Academic Advising Centre, and the Library, in addition to various professional, psychological, and social support centres.

Dr Mohammad Diab, vice-president of Student Affairs at QU stated:“This event is an exceptional opportunity for students to explore academic support resources, along with extracurricular programmes and activities that contribute to developing their skills and personal abilities.

“The event aims to improve the university experience by introducing students to the various services provided by the university, which support both their academic and personal journeys.”

