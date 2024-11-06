Visiontech Partners With Ktcj To Expand Innovative Technology Solutions In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lim Hui Jie, Founder and CEO of VisionTech

Kenny Thing, Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting & Director for KTCJ Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VisionTech Pte Ltd (VisionTech), a Generative AI company focused on developing solutions for governments, Enterprises and SMEs today announced a strategic partnership with KTCj Solutions Sdn Bhd (KTCj), a renowned human-centered experience architect.

Through this partnership, KTCj will act as a Partner for VisionTech, engaging and reselling VisionTech's comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions (AI Suite) to its established clientele. These solutions cater to both customer and internal engagement, encompassing functionalities like AI Sales, AI Commerce, AI Customer Service, AI Assistant, AI Analyst, and more.

Quote from VisionTech

Lim Hui Jie, Founder and CEO of VisionTech, said:“We are thrilled to be partnering with KTCj as part of our Malaysian market expansion. Our Generative AI solutions will be instrumental in supporting KTCj's mission to empower Malaysian businesses with advanced technologies, seamlessly enhancing operations while shaping the future of work, efficiency, and competitiveness”

Quote from KTCj Solutions

“We are excited to join forces with VisionTech and offer their industry-leading AI solutions to our clients. We believe that VisionTech's technology will be instrumental in helping Malaysian businesses achieve greater efficiency, improve customer engagement, and gain a competitive edge.” said Kenny Thing, Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting & Director for KTCj

Key Benefits of the Partnership

.Enhanced Market Reach: VisionTech will gain access to KTCj's established network in Malaysia, allowing them to reach a wider audience and expand their market share.

.Increased Adoption of AI Solutions: The partnership will contribute to the increased adoption of AI solutions by businesses in Malaysia, fostering innovation and driving digital transformation.

.Improved Customer Experience: KTCj's expertise will ensure that VisionTech's AI Suite is effectively implemented and tailored to meet the specific needs of Malaysian businesses, ultimately leading to an improved customer experience.

About VisionTech

VisionTech is a Generative AI company focused on developing solutions to boost sales, enhance customer experiences and overcome manpower challenges. VisionTech is a subsidiary of VisionGroup, a humanity-plus company that believes in using technology for the betterment of the human race by driving the adoption of AI, Blockchain and Cybersecurity to governments, enterprises and the masses.

About KTCj Solutions

KTCj Solutions Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (KTCC ), is a human-centered experience architect, empowering individuals and organizations to thrive. By blending traditional wellness practices with cutting-edge technology, including AI-enabled solutions, KTCj creates personalized experiences that address the total wellness-physical, mental, emotional, social, spiritual, intellectual, environmental, and financial. Our holistic approach ensures that every solution is tailored to your unique needs and aspirations.

Hock Chye Thing

KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.