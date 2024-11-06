New Report Details Growing Role Of Regional Climate Solutions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BAKU, Azerbaijan, ( UN Climate Change News ) – Cities, Indigenous groups, businesses, and organizations across regions are advancing inclusive, nature-positive climate solutions to help make a net-zero future achievable by 2050, according to a new report by the Marrakech Partnership, UN Climate Change and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions.

'Truly Global: A Regional Outlook on the 2030 Climate Solutions ' provides regional perspectives on climate action from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The report builds on last year's global edition and emphasies the critical efforts on multiple fronts – from cities, businesses, Indigenous communities, and civil society – to transform essential systems. It highlights success stories, challenges, and innovative solutions from these regions, often sidelined in the global climate dialogue, and charts a path toward stronger, locally developed climate initiatives.

The publication shows that stakeholders across many developing countries are not only pioneering essential climate solutions but also confronting barriers head-on.

“Among the concrete actions and enablers they recommend to overcome these challenges, long-term ambitious plans, fair and equitable policies and robust and transparent regulatory frameworks stand out as key mechanisms that allow the full ecosystem of climate entrepreneurs to strive,” said Razan Al Mubarak and Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions for COP28 and COP29 in their joint foreword to the report.

“As climate impacts take a growing human and economic toll in every country, targeted solutions taking into account regional factors are more important than ever,” said UN Climate Change executive secretary Simon Stiell.“The world is making progress on climate action, but not fast enough, so we need to see more actions that convert pledges into real economy, real-world outcomes, to protect lives and livelihoods, and spread massive benefits of bolder climate action far and wide, in all countries.”

This roadmap offers insights and actions urgently needed to meet the 2030 goals, and recognizes that inclusive, region-specific approaches are key. Communities are mobilizing climate action across energy, finance, agriculture, water, and transportation.

For instance, in Africa, cities are testing new low-carbon mobility systems. In Asia, large conglomerates are committing to decarbonization, while Indigenous communities in Latin America are advancing forest conservation through novel, nature-based solutions.

In Brazil, Tobasa has pioneered methods in the sustainable use of the babassu coconut for various commercial uses, ensuring minimal waste while enhancing farmers' incomes. This is one example of how nature-based, circular economic models can build resilience and foster local prosperity.

Yet, stakeholders in developing countries face significant obstacles. From technological limitations to lack of financing, these barriers can hinder effective climate action. The report is candid about these hurdles, noting that insufficient resources and skill gaps are common challenges across the regions. Such factors underscore the need for international collaboration and targeted funding to ensure that all regions can realize their climate goals.

To support these initiatives, the report advocates for robust policies, regulatory frameworks, and the active involvement of women and Indigenous Peoples in shaping policies and creating fair opportunities for all stakeholders. With upcoming revisions of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), countries have an opportunity to prioritize these voices and ensure ambitious, science-based commitments.

Each chapter of the report addresses specific climate priorities within a regional framework, giving particular attention to sustainable energy, equitable finance, and resilient land-use practices. Renewable energy, for instance, is a top priority in African countries, suggesting that the sector is ripe for multi-stakeholder collaboration. In Latin America and the Caribbean, however, energy adaptation planning remains underrepresented in national climate action plans (Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), highlighting an opportunity for improvement in future climate policy cycles.

The report provides guidance for aligning regional initiatives with national plans, noting that many priority actions align well with national goals, creating opportunities for synergy. For example, Asian stakeholders emphasize decarbonization in industry, and their focus on integrating low-emission solutions into production processes could accelerate the region's shift to a greener economy.

This publication provides an invitation to support a global movement where regional leaders can expand their impact and inspire new climate actions worldwide. Stay updated on the '2030 Climate Solutions' and ways to get involved in global climate initiatives.

– Read the report here .

