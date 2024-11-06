Approx. USD 4.0 M Invested In Product Development For Ntds - GHIT's First Investment In The Development Of Diagnostics For Trachoma

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Innovative (GHIT) Fund

announced today a total of approximately JPY 578 million (USD 4.0 million) in four projects for the development of new diagnostics and drugs for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and malaria.



GHIT's First Investment of Approximately JPY 280 Million (USD 2.0 Million) in the Development of a Rapid Diagnostic Test for Trachoma

Trachoma, caused by infection of the conjunctiva (upper inner eyelid) by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, is a neglected tropical disease (NTD) prevalent primarily in areas with poor sanitation.

As the disease progresses, it eventually leads to blindness. Trachoma remains a public health issue in 39 countries, with over 103 million people at risk of infection. The disease spreads through contact with hands, clothing, bedding, and other surfaces, as well as through flies that come into contact with eye and nose discharge from infected individuals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set a goal to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem by 2030, and rapid and accurate diagnosis is critical in achieving this target.

In order to overcome this situation, the GHIT Fund has decided to invest approximately JPY 280 million (USD 2.0 million) in a project led by US-based non-profit organization Drugs & Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases (DDTD), in collaboration with Medical & Biological Laboratories, Co. Ltd. (MBL) in Japan, The Carter Center (TCC, USA), and Big Eye Diagnostics, Inc. (BEDx, USA), with active support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to develop a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit for trachoma. This is the first time for the GHIT Fund to support product development targeting trachoma. The project is expected to enable early detection and appropriate treatment for over 100 million people at risk of blindness and vision loss, significantly advancing the global goal of eliminating trachoma.

In addition, the GHIT Fund has decided to invest in three product development projects targeting malaria and Chagas disease. The investments include approximately JPY 150 million (USD 1.0 million) in an antimalarial drug discovery project involving a partnership of Nagasaki University, The University of Tokyo, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV); approximately JPY 70 million (USD 0.49 million) in a rapid diagnostic test development project for

Chagas disease involving Nagasaki University, Tulane University, and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal); and approximately JPY 70 million (USD 0.48 million)

in a malaria drug discovery project involving The University of Tokyo, MMV, the University of Oxford, and the University of Dundee.

Please refer to Appendix 1 for a detailed description of each project and its development stage.

As of September 30, 2024, the GHIT Fund has invested in 33 projects, including 11 discovery projects, 14 preclinical projects, and 8 clinical trials.

The total amount of investments since 2013 is JPY 33.8 billion (USD 236 million).

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.



Appendix 1. Project Details



G2024-108