Taliban Defense Minister And Indian Foreign Affairs Official Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Yaqub Mujahid, the Taliban's Defense Minister, met with a senior official from India's of External Affairs in Kabul on Wednesday.

The Taliban's Ministry of Defense stated that Mullah Yaqub and J.P. Singh emphasized strengthening bilateral relations between Kabul and Delhi.

J.P. Singh is responsible for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran affairs within India's Ministry of External Affairs. According to the Taliban, he led a delegation to Kabul.

The Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that both sides expressed their shared desire to expand bilateral relations, particularly in humanitarian cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

The ministry reported that both parties expressed interest in enhancing interactions between the Taliban and India.

Previously, in an interview with India's News18 television channel, Mullah Yaqub expressed his willingness to send Taliban army forces to India for training.

In the same interview, he indicated that he saw no issue with Taliban forces receiving training in India. This interview, where Mullah Yaqub mentioned that the Taliban initially aims to establish diplomatic relations with neighboring countries, followed by military and defense relations, gained significant media coverage in Pakistan.

India sent a delegation to Kabul for the first time since the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in 2022. Although this visit aimed to provide humanitarian aid, Taliban officials, including Mullah Yaqub, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Abbas Stanikzai, subsequently engaged with Indian media and expressed a willingness to enhance relations with Delhi.

India's continued humanitarian support to Afghanistan since the collapse of the republic government reflects its commitment to regional stability and the welfare of the Afghan people.

