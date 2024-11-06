'I Am So Proud Of...': Kamala Harris Concedes US Election Loss To Donald Trump, Says 'Fight Will Continue' 10 Top Quotes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamala Harris took the stage at Howard University to concede the US on Wednesday - hours after she congratulated her rival Donald . Harris was accompanied by Second Husband Doug Emhoff as well as her running mate Tim Walz and his wife. Joe Biden did not make an appearance - opting to watch Harris' concession speech from the West Wing of the White House.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting...I am so proud of the campaign we ran and the way we ran it,” she said.

The US Vice President thanked Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for their“faith and support” and reiterated her love for her husband and family during the address.

“I know your service to our nation will continue,” she told her running mate Tim Walz.

“And to my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and the local election officials - I thank you, I thank you all,” Harris added.

Harris had called and congratulated Trump earlier on Wednesday and reiterated her commitment towards a peaceful transfer of power. She She dubbed this as a distinguishing factor between democracy and 'tyranny' - a veiled reference to the 2020 polls and Donald Trump's refusal to wholly accept the results till date.

“I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power. A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from tyranny,” she added.



“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”



“The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people. All fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up.” “America will never give up the fight for our democracy, the rule of law, for equal justice, and for the sacred idea that every one of us, no matter who we are or where we start, has certain fundamental rights and freedoms that must be respected and upheld.”



“We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square. Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is don't ever give up. Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place.”

“I will never give up a fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams ambitions and aspirations...where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body.” “Folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election...It is okay to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it's going to be okay.”

“On the campaign, I would often say when we fight, we win but here's the thing - sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is don't ever give up. Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place.”

“You have power. And don't you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before.” “I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, billion stars. The light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service.”

“This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”

“Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé played through speakers at Howard University as supporters, members of Congress and other Democratic notables awaited the Democratic nominee. The popular singer had appeared with Harris last month during a campaign rally and her song“Freedom” has become something of an anthem for the Harris campaign. The hype music ahead of her address also included rap and R&B tunes - including a nod toward the fact that Harris would have been America's second Black president. And just as she walked in, Harris made her exit to the strains of Beyoncé's“Freedom,” filing off the stage with her family.

