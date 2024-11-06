Full House Resorts Announces Third Quarter Results

- Chamonix Casino Hotel Celebrated Its Official Grand Opening This Past Weekend

- American Place Casino Continued Its Expected Ramp-Up of Operations,

With Revenues Rising 17.7% in the Third Quarter of 2024

- Agreed to Sell Stockman's Casino for $9.2 Million

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

On a consolidated basis, revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were $75.7 million. Revenues in the prior-year period were $71.5 million, which included $5.8 million from the accelerated recognition of deferred revenue from two sports wagering agreements. Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.5 million, or $(0.24) per diluted common share, which includes $0.1 million of preopening and development costs, a $2.0 million gain on the sale of Stockman's Casino, and depreciation and amortization charges related to our new American Place and Chamonix facilities. In the prior-year period, net income was $4.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, reflecting $1.1 million of preopening and development costs and $5.8 million related to the accelerated recognition of deferred revenue. Adjusted EBITDA(a) of $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 reflects strong continued growth at American Place, as well as elevated costs at Chamonix as it continues to ramp-up its operations. In the prior-year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $20.6 million, benefiting from the accelerated recognition of deferred revenue noted above.

“American Place continued its meaningful growth during the third quarter of 2024,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts.“This still relatively-new property, which opened in February 2023, grew revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA by 17.7% and 13.6%, respectively. We look forward to further growth at American Place in 2025 and beyond.

“At our expanded operations in Cripple Creek, Colorado,” continued Mr. Lee,“gaming revenues continued to set new monthly records, resulting in a 115% increase during the current quarter when compared to the prior-year period. Hotel occupancy rose dramatically during the third quarter, reaching 88.5% in September 2024 as guests discover – and revisit – our new casino hotel. For comparison, hotel occupancy averaged approximately 52% in the second quarter of 2024. Total revenues from our Colorado operations rose 178% from the third quarter of 2023.

“These revenue gains were despite the lack of a large-scale marketing campaign. Such a campaign was largely on hold until recently, when construction was complete. Accordingly, awareness of Chamonix remains in the early stages in the key markets of Colorado Springs and Denver. This past weekend, we celebrated Chamonix's official Grand Opening with a VIP party, complete with major celebrity entertainment. This week, as political ad spending wanes, we will commence our first post-opening awareness campaign for Chamonix. We believe Chamonix is an unparallelled casino for the region. We remain confident in its earnings potential over the coming quarters and in the longer-term.

“We also remain excited for our future permanent American Place facility. Construction of such casino is on hold, pending litigation that we believe will be resolved in the next few quarters.

“While our temporary casino is performing very well, we think the permanent casino will perform much better. Another gaming company in Illinois operated a temporary casino for several years, in the city of Rockford. It is a market quite analogous to our market in Lake County. That temporary casino recently transitioned into a permanent facility and the early results have been very strong. In September 2024, for example, the Illinois Gaming Board reported that the permanent Rockford casino's gaming revenues were $13.7 million, a 139% increase from $5.7 million produced in September 2023 in a temporary facility. Their revenue growth reinforces our excitement for our own transition from our temporary American Place casino, which we are currently permitted to operate until August 2027, into a permanent casino facility.”

Third Quarter Highlights and Subsequent Events



Midwest & South. This segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort, and American Place. Revenues for the segment were $54.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 3.7% increase from $52.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $10.2 million, a 12.8% decrease from $11.8 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect continuing growth at American Place, but an active storm season in the Silver Slipper's Mississippi Gulf Coast area, where several significant storms during the third quarter of 2024 adversely impacted visitation to the property. In the third quarter of 2024, American Place generated $28.1 million of revenue and $7.7 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA, or increases of 17.7% and 13.6%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

As noted in the press, we recently began exploring the potential relocation of our Rising Star Casino Resort from Rising Sun to other locations within Indiana. Any potential relocation requires the state legislature's approval and would require several years to take effect.

West. This segment includes Grand Lodge Casino (located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe resort in Incline Village), Stockman's Casino, Bronco Billy's Casino, and Chamonix Casino Hotel, which began its phased opening on December 27, 2023. Bronco Billy's and Chamonix are two integrated and adjoining casinos, and are operated as a single entity. Revenues for the segment rose 74.9% to $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, versus $11.1 million in the prior-year period. Reflecting the high operating expenses of our new casino in Colorado that was not yet fully open, Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, versus $2.3 million in the prior-year period. Such opening costs include the training of new employees, as well as the cost of operating many amenities at the new resort while continuing to complete construction. As noted above, Chamonix recently celebrated its official Grand Opening last weekend and its broader advertising program is just commencing.

On July 1, 2024, Gaming Entertainment (Nevada) LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary that operates Grand Lodge Casino, entered into a Seventh Amendment to Casino Operations Lease (the“Amendment”) with Incline Hotel LLC (the“Landlord”). Prior to the Amendment, Grand Lodge's casino lease was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2024. The Amendment extends the term of the lease by ten years to December 31, 2034; increases annual rent from $2,000,000 in 2024 to $2,010,857 for 2025, followed by annual increases of 2% for the remainder of the term; and makes certain other conforming changes. The new longer-term lease can be cancelled prior to its expiration on terms specified in the lease. We first began operating the Grand Lodge casino under a short-term lease in 2011. That lease had been extended several times, reflecting the ongoing and excellent relationship between us and the operators of the hotel.

On August 28, 2024, we entered into an agreement with privately-owned Clarity Game LLC (“Clarity”) to sell the operating assets of Stockman's for aggregate cash consideration of $9.2 million, plus certain expected working capital adjustments at closing. The asset sale was designed to be completed in two phases: the sale of Stockman's real property for $7.0 million, which closed on September 27, 2024; and the sale of certain remaining operating assets for $2.2 million (excluding any expected positive adjustments for working capital), upon the receipt of customary gaming approvals. Upon completion of the second phase, we will transfer all of Stockman's daily operations to Clarity. During the third quarter of 2024, we recognized a $2.0 million gain from the sale of Stockman's real property. Contracted Sports Wagering. This segment consists of our on-site and online sports wagering“skins” (akin to websites) in Colorado, Indiana, and Illinois. Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 were $1.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively. Results during the current quarter reflect the absence of a sports wagering agreement that ceased operating in Colorado after April 2024, as well as the recapture of earnings from prior period losses due to a settlement agreement in Indiana in July 2024. In the third quarter of 2023, revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA were both $7.9 million, reflecting $5.8 million of accelerated revenues related to two sports wagering agreements that ceased operations during that quarter.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, we had $33.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $7.7 million of cash reserved under our bond indentures to complete the construction of Chamonix. Our debt consisted primarily of $450.0 million in outstanding senior secured notes due 2028, which became callable at specified premiums in February 2024, and $27.0 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility.

(a) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our presentation of non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, our non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our condensed consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

Our non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We utilize Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each segment.

Same-store Adjusted Segment EBITDA. Same-store Adjusted Segment EBITDA is Adjusted Segment EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDA of properties that have not been in operation for a full year. Adjusted Property EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each property.

Adjusted EBITDA. We also utilize Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as Adjusted Segment EBITDA, net of corporate-related costs and expenses. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. We utilize this metric or measure internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which we consider our ordinary, ongoing and customary operations, and which we believe is useful information to investors. Accordingly, management excludes certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that management believes are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations.

