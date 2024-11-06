Regulatingai Geared For Accelerated Technological Growth In A New Trump Administration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Seeks to Collaborate with the President-Elect in Support of Responsible and Inclusive AI Governance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the United States welcomes its 47th President, RegulatingAI (RAI), a leading U.S. nonprofit dedicated to ethical AI governance, extended its best wishes to President Donald on his re-election, and is looking forward to collaborating with the new administration to advance responsible and forward-looking AI policies. RAI will continue in its mission to promote AI frameworks that prioritize transparency, inclusivity, and innovation.President Trump's vision for AI emphasizes reducing regulatory barriers to accelerate technological growth and position the United States as a global leader in AI. His approach aligns with fostering rapid innovation, which aims to maintain America's competitive edge in the global AI landscape. By minimizing regulatory constraints, the Trump administration seeks to empower industries to explore AI's full potential while keeping the U.S. at the forefront of AI advancements.“We aim to support a balanced framework that safeguards public interests while encouraging continuous AI innovation. Through this collaborative approach, we look forward to advancing responsible, cutting-edge AI that benefits all,” said Sanjay Puri, Founder and President of RegulatingAI.“With a balanced approach to AI governance, we can ensure that AI innovations enhance the quality of life for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic background.”As the U.S. enters a new chapter in leadership, RAI is optimistic that the administration will prioritize pragmatic AI governance that aligns with both ethical considerations and the need for technological progress. RAI looks forward to offering its expertise to help shape policies that reflect the diverse, rapidly evolving AI landscape, championing innovation that is both responsible and inclusive.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on empowering regulators, advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders through education and awareness, with a mission to democratize AI governance.RegulatingAI11490 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 520, Reston, Virginia, 20191United States

