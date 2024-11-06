Inventhelp Inventor Develops Easy Tool For Braiding Hair (CTK-8172)
Date
11/6/2024
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple tool for creating hair braids and twist without straining the hands and wrists," said an inventor, from port Arthur, Texas, "so I invented the BRAID QUEEN. My design would simplify the
hairstyling routine."
The patent-pending invention provides a hair care appliance that would automatically braid hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional braiding methods. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces stress and strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, hairstylists, consumers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-8172, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
