LBA Hospitality Strengthens Chattanooga Presence With Two New IHG Hotels

Today LBA Hospitality

and 3H Group proudly announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting of two exciting new additions to East Chattanooga's skyline: Candlewood Suites Chattanooga East and Holiday Inn Express Chattanooga East . The hotels began welcoming guests on September 30, 2024, and today marks their grand opening event, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local community leaders and representatives from LBA Hospitality and 3H Group. This milestone event highlights LBA & 3H's continued growth and in Chattanooga's vibrant hospitality scene.

The Candlewood Suites and Holiday Inn Express Chattanooga East, nestled near Hamilton Place Mall, celebrate their official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 11/6/24.

In celebration of these openings, LBA associates Nathan Smith and Renee Mote have been promoted to Dual General Manager and Area Director of Sales, respectively, honoring them for their dedicated efforts and leadership.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome guests to these two extraordinary hotels in East Chattanooga," said Nathan Smith, the newly promoted dual General Manager. "Our mission is to provide an excellent hospitality experience that reflects the unique charm and dynamic spirit of Chattanooga."

Beau Benton ,

President of LBA Hospitality stated, "By focusing on Chattanooga's thriving market, we're not just growing our presence; we're building on our established track record of success. Our intimate knowledge of the Chattanooga landscape, shaped by hands-on management of several other local Chattanooga hotels, empowers us to not only promise and deliver an exceptional stay experience for our guests, but also to forge substantial growth and profitability for our owners."

With the new hotel openings, LBA Hospitality and 3H Group not only mark a significant expansion but also illustrate a commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality that meets the evolving travel needs of the Chattanooga market. These new additions, the first dual-branded initiative between LBA Hospitality and 3H Group, introduce 154 smartly designed rooms to the area, reflecting a deep understanding of what today's travelers seek.

The Holiday Inn Express Chattanooga East serves as a haven for families and business travelers seeking streamlined, smart stays, and plush lodgings. Candlewood Suites Chattanooga East caters to those planning longer stays by providing a relaxed, home-like atmosphere with features like a full kitchen in every suite.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Candlewood Suites Chattanooga East and Holiday Inn Express Chattanooga East .

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in

sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit .

About 3H Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, 3H Group, Inc. is a dynamic and innovative hospitality development company committed to delivering exceptional experiences for clients and business partners. Since its inception in 2000, 3H has steadily grown to become a respected name in the industry, with a diverse portfolio of hotels, storage facilities, residential properties, and retail endeavors. 3H's mission is driven by their core values of honesty, hard work, and hospitality, which enables them to build and enrich communities. With unparalleled dedication to operational standards, leadership, and management, 3H partners with brands like Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and StayAPT. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Melanie Shammout

Regional Director of Digital Marketing

LBA Hospitality

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality

