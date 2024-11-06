Opus IVS And Protech Automotive Solutions Announce Collaboration On Industry-Leading ADAS Identification Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Opus IVS, a

global leader

in intelligent

vehicle support

solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Protech Automotive Solutions, the largest national provider of Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, which will enhance Opus IVS's ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution. This collaboration will deliver extensive ADAS identification capabilities, combining the advanced ADAS technologies of both companies – with Opus IVS licensing Protech's ADAS ID3 technology to bring new innovations to the industry-leading ADAS

MAP

platform.

The Opus IVS and Protech partnership will create a seamless ADAS identification solution that enables technicians to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems, empowering repair shops to make well- informed

repair

and

calibration

decisions.

With

Protech Automotive

Solutions,

the

nation's

largest car- side provider, this partnership will offer an enhanced solution to power leading U.S. multi-shop operators (MSOs). Additionally, Opus IVS recently announced that major insurers now

recognize

ADAS MAP's accuracy, which leads to increased reimbursement for repair shops and adds significant value for the industry.

"This collaboration between Opus IVS

and Protech represents a breakthrough in delivering accessible ADAS insights," said Brian Herron, CEO

of

Opus

IVS. "By joining forces, we're building a more powerful ADAS solution for collision shops, allowing them to serve their customers with the highest levels of

accuracy and

safety."

Grant

LaBarbera,

GM

and

Senior

Vice

President of

Protech, added, "We're excited to partner with Opus

IVS to enhance

the industry's capabilities in ADAS

identification. This collaboration brings together

the best of both companies'

innovations and will improve the way repair shops approach ADAS, driving greater accuracy, quality and consistency across the industry."

About

Opus

IVS

Opus IVS provides diagnostic and programming support to over 50,000 workshops globally. With a suite

of solutions

for

complex

repairs and ADAS

management, Opus

IVS empowers shops to

deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.

About

Protech Automotive

Solutions

With

the

largest national

footprint

of

Advanced Driver-Assistance

System (ADAS ) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, Protech Automotive Solutions is the leading provider of advanced diagnostics, calibrations and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. Protech is committed to vehicle safety through innovative, reliable ADAS technology and offers expertise that helps automotive service providers keep their customers safe. More than 1,200 Protech technicians, across 41 states and growing, are expertly trained to scan, calibrate and diagnose vehicles during collision, auto glass and mechanical repairs, ensuring that complex systems like ADAS are restored to their proper function.

For

more

information,

please

visit

.

