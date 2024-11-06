Opus IVS And Protech Automotive Solutions Announce Collaboration On Industry-Leading ADAS Identification Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DEXTER, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Opus IVS, a
global leader
in intelligent
vehicle support
solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Protech Automotive Solutions, the largest national provider of Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, which will enhance Opus IVS's ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution. This collaboration will deliver extensive ADAS identification capabilities, combining the advanced ADAS technologies of both companies – with Opus IVS licensing Protech's ADAS ID3 technology to bring new innovations to the industry-leading ADAS
MAP
platform.
The Opus IVS and Protech partnership will create a seamless ADAS identification solution that enables technicians to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems, empowering repair shops to make well- informed
repair
and
calibration
decisions.
With
Protech Automotive
Solutions,
the
nation's
largest car- side provider, this partnership will offer an enhanced solution to power leading U.S. multi-shop operators (MSOs). Additionally, Opus IVS recently announced that major insurers now
recognize
ADAS MAP's accuracy, which leads to increased reimbursement for repair shops and adds significant value for the industry.
"This collaboration between Opus IVS
and Protech represents a breakthrough in delivering accessible ADAS insights," said Brian Herron, CEO
of
Opus
IVS. "By joining forces, we're building a more powerful ADAS solution for collision shops, allowing them to serve their customers with the highest levels of
accuracy and
safety."
Grant
LaBarbera,
GM
and
Senior
Vice
President of
Protech, added, "We're excited to partner with Opus
IVS to enhance
the industry's capabilities in ADAS
identification. This collaboration brings together
the best of both companies'
innovations and will improve the way repair shops approach ADAS, driving greater accuracy, quality and consistency across the industry."
About
Opus
IVS
Opus IVS provides diagnostic and programming support to over 50,000 workshops globally. With a suite
of solutions
for
complex
repairs and ADAS
management, Opus
IVS empowers shops to
deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.
About
Protech Automotive
Solutions
With
the
largest national
footprint
of
Advanced Driver-Assistance
System (ADAS ) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, Protech Automotive Solutions is the leading provider of advanced diagnostics, calibrations and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. Protech is committed to vehicle safety through innovative, reliable ADAS technology and offers expertise that helps automotive service providers keep their customers safe. More than 1,200 Protech technicians, across 41 states and growing, are expertly trained to scan, calibrate and diagnose vehicles during collision, auto glass and mechanical repairs, ensuring that complex systems like ADAS are restored to their proper function.
For
more
information,
please
visit
.
For more information:
Justin Baronoff
Merit Mile
561-362-8888 – office
407-340-2247
–
mobile
[email protected]
SOURCE Opus IVS
MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108857784
