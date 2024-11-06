Warsaw To Host International Conference On Ukraine Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Warsaw, on November 13-14, the international and ReBuild Ukraine Сonstruction&Energy will be held at the XXI center, involving participants from about 30 countries.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the organizers of the Warsaw exhibition conference.

"The main goal of the event is to attract international funding to the restoration of Ukrainian communities, to assist enterprises in Ukraine's in restoring critical infrastructure facilities affected by Russian aggression, as well as to attract investments in the cities and regions of Ukraine, which today support millions of displaced persons and offer attractive investment opportunities," the organizers of the exhibition emphasize.

It is emphasized that ReBuild Ukraine 4.0 continues to rally, in an even wider format, on a single public platform, public and private energy generation, distribution, and supply companies, construction, architectural and engineering firms, state structures, territorial communities, utility enterprises, international donor and financial organizations, representatives from charitable funds and investment companies, development agencies, twin cities, and partner states.

The event will include, in particular, an EU-Ukraine investment conference, a Community Marathon with the participation of about 20 communities from Ukraine, an international energy conference, etc.

The conference is organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and with the support from the Ministry of Reconstruction, Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, a ReBuild Ukraine powered by Energy conference was held in Warsaw last year.

Archive photo