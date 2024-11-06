Roc® Skincare Honors Fourth Annual National Retinol Day On November 7Th With Innovations In Age-Defying Science

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November 7th, RoC® Skincare, the brand backed by 150+ clinical studies and 65+ years of Dermatologist-backed skin research, celebrates National Retinol Day, first declared by the brand in 2021. Renowned for its pioneering role in retinol stabilization, RoC was the first skincare brand to make this powerful, anti-aging ingredient accessible for everyday use.

Today, RoC continues to lead the way, having published 26 retinol patents that demonstrate their expertise and commitment to skincare science. RoC Skincare's decades of expertise, paired with its advanced delivery systems, proprietary manufacturing processes, and cutting-edge packaging technologies, have allowed the brand to create a retinol that remains stable longer than competitors2, with virtually no irritation, making it the trusted choice for those seeking dermatologist-recommended retinol in their routines.

"Retinol is one of the most studied and effective ingredients in skincare for reducing visible signs of aging, and RoC Skincare has been a trailblazer in making this powerhouse ingredient accessible to all," adds Dr. Mark Strom, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Their stabilized retinol formulations offer the benefits of retinol with minimal irritation, a key factor in ensuring effective, long-term results for skin health. With their decades of research and innovation, RoC continues to elevate the efficacy and accessibility of retinol, helping people achieve smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin."

The brand's fourth National Retinol Day introduces an exciting retinol innovation: the Derm Correxion ®

Firming Serum Stick . This advanced retinol formula is designed to act as an alternative to invasive, in-office lifting procedures, delivering powerful firming results in a convenient, easy-to-use stick. It visibly lifts and tightens the skin, making it an essential tool for anyone seeking a sculpted, contoured look. Developed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons, this Firming Serum Stick massages retinol, firming THPE, and antioxidants directly into the skin on your neck, face, chest, and back of hands for both immediate and lasting results.

"We take great pride in our continued advancement of the retinol skincare category, in offering new, innovative formulations and formats for application to help drive usage of this gold-standard ingredient," adds Art Pellegrino, Chief Scientific Officer of RoC Skincare. "To us, everyday is retinol day, but we love to celebrate it with skincare enthusiasts everywhere each November."

To recognize National Retinol Day 2024, RoC Skincare is offering 20% off sitewide

when purchasing two products, plus a free full-size gift with any retinol purchase, valid from October 28th to November 10th3.

Additionally, RoC Skincare invites New York City skincare fans to experience the power of retinol in person on November 7th on 40th Street and 6th Ave. From 8 AM to 4 PM4, the brand will serve complimentary Vitamin A juice shots and full-size RoC Retinol products to attendees.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 67 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation as the #1 Retinol Brand in America and remains a leading expert in the space, having issued 26 patents for its breakthrough retinol formulations. With over 150 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic, 100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

3National Retinol Day 20% Off When You Buy 2 Products: Offer valid through 11/10/24 11:59 PM EDT, or while supplies last. Automatic discount code applied in cart. Cannot be combined with other offers or codes. Not valid on pending or previous purchases. No cash alternative available. We reserve the right to cancel any order due to unauthorized, altered, or ineligible use of this offer and to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Subject to change without notice. National Retinol Day Free Full-Size Plumping Power Duo Night Serum Capsules With Any Retinol Purchase: Offer valid through 11/10/24 11:59 PM EST, or while supplies last. One gift is included in tier 1 based on cart value (equal or greater than required dollar threshold). Promotion cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. No cash alternative available. Not valid on pending or previous purchases. We reserve the right to cancel any order due to unauthorized, altered, or ineligible use of this offer and to modify or cancel this offer due to system error or unforeseen problems. Subject to change without notice.

4while supplies last

