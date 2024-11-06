BMC Announces The Acquisition Of Smith Equipment, Its Second Investment In The Automotive Equipment Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") is pleased to announce the of Smith Equipment Solutions ("Smith"), a recognized leader in technical field services and distribution of premier automotive aftermarket shop equipment. Smith was acquired from Wil & Emily Smith who will retain an ownership stake in the business.

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Smith has earned a reputation for its excellence, setting the standard for superior service quality in the NC, SC and VA markets for over 30 years. Smith's skilled field service team specializes in repairs, inspections, and preventative maintenance of automotive lifts, air compressors, and wheel alignment tools among other shop equipment.

Smith marks BMC's second investment in its aftermarket automotive shop equipment strategy and creates further density for its platform in the southeast. In early October , BMC acquired Professional Maintenance & Equipment ("ProMain") located in Wade, NC.

"Since inception, our mission has been to keep our customers' equipment operating safe, continuously, and efficiently with minimal downtime" said Wil Smith who will continue to lead the Raleigh market, "the partnership with ProMain and BMC will ensure we are able to continue our mission with additional resources that will ultimately provide even greater value for our customers."

The transaction coincides with the appointment of 20+ year industry veteran, Patrick Nichol, to lead the platform.

"ProMain and Smith are a perfect fit from both a product and cultural perspective," said Patrick Nichol, CEO of the platform," We are excited to combine their customer first cultures coupled with their world class brands to build an industry's leader in the segment."

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a Cincinnati-based private investment firm focused on lower-middle-market companies. Since its founding, BMC has successfully completed 19 acquisitions and raised over $200 million in committed capital. The firm manages six different platform businesses across various industries. More on Brixey & Meyer Capital can be found on their website .

About Smith Equipment Solutions, LLC.:

Smith Equipment Solutions provides comprehensive sales, service and preventative maintenance solutions for the dealership, municipality, education, and independent repair shop end markets throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



Contact:

Patrick Odell

[email protected]

SOURCE Brixey & Meyer Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED