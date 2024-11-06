AFU Extends Period Of Basic Military Training To 45 Days From Nov 1 - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 1, training centers of the of Ukraine switched to a 1.5-month basic military training program instead of 30 days as it was before.

Major General Ihor Palahniuk, head of the Main Directorate of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"This decision was approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account the current results of the work being carried out at four major military training centers. The pilot project, developed by the Main Doctrine and Training Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (J7), involves about 500 recruits," he said.

According to Palahniuk, the increase in training time is being implemented as part of the“Saving the Lives of Service members” program, which aims to improve the training of Ukrainian defenders.“Increasing basic general military training involves extending the duration of firearms training programs, premedical practice and many additional introductory courses. Rapid changes are due to the practical demand of military units performing combat missions at the front,” added Palahniuk.

New rehabilitation center for military personnel opens in Bukovyna

He specified that the new basic program has increased by 78 hours in total.

“Among its key indicators is a significant increase in fire training exercises - it has been increased by 33 hours, and the number of training exercises out of 23 previously performed is now practiced in 45 variations. The additional practice will also cover comprehensive tactical training, personnel actions regarding UAVs and EW, military topography, warfare technology, combat experience activities, knowledge and skills in the use of collective weapons, etc.”, Palahniuk said.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to extend the period of basic general military training.